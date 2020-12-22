Ahmedabad, December 22: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after several houses collapsed after a Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas pipeline explosion in Gujarat's Gandhinagar area on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident was reported from Kalol area of Gandhinagar. While two people have lost their lives, one person has been severely injured and rushed to the nearby hospital.

Locals in the area are panic-stricken by the incident. According to Abhay Chudasama, IGP, Gandhinagar Range prima facie it appears that the two houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage in Kalol areas. Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bharuch Due to Boiler Blast, 40 Workers Injured.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat: 2 killed, 1 injured after 2 houses collapsed following ONGC gas pipeline explosion in Kalol, Gandhinagar. "Primarily it appears that 2 houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage, experts are verifying it," says Abhay Chudasama, IGP, Gandhinagar Range pic.twitter.com/x6In1rGeGo — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

The officials added that the experts are verifying the cause of the explosion and collapse. "Primarily it appears that 2 houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage, experts are verifying it," Chudasama said.

In September, a similar ONGC explosion was reported from ONGC plant in Hazira city in Gujarat's Surat. According to reports, villages in the 15 km radius of the plant, including Surat city were shaken by the massive explosion. No casualties were reported in the incident.

