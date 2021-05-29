Hyderabad, May 29: In a shocking incident, a Cyberabad man was reportedly duped of over Rs 8 Lakh while trying to purchase injection for the treatment of Black Fungus. As per report, the victim, a resident of Gachibowli came across the contact details of one Emson Medical Stores while searching the internet for the injections to treat Mucormycosis. On contacting the store through WhatsApp, the victim was told that he will receive the required medicine through courier after making the payment. Bengaluru Techie Seeking Injection for Uncle's Black Fungus Treatment Duped of Rs 79,000 by Online Fraudster.

Following which the victim, assured of the availability of the injections, paid the accused Rs 8.32 lakh for 60 vials of the injection through online bank tranfer, as per report. “After the complainant transferred the amount to the bank account mentioned by the accused, there was no response from the accused. Upon realising that he was duped, the victim lodged a complaint,” Cyberabad police said, as reported by the Times of India. Online Fraud: 68-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 7 Lakh While Booking Flight Ticket on Mobile App.

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old software engineer resident of Bengaluru was duped of Rs 79,000 while trying to procure injection for treating his uncle’s black fungus infection. Following which he filed a complaint with the police. Several such cases on online fraud are being reported across the country, wherein people are being duped by cyber criminals for lakhs of rupees on pretext of providing medicines and injections.

