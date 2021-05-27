Bengaluru, May 27: A 27-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru was duped by a cybercriminal of Rs 79,000 while trying to procure injection for treating his uncle’s black fungus infection (mucormycosis). The victim, Ayush Amrith Porwal, lodged a complaint after which a case of cheating against unknown fraudsters was registered on Monday. Online Fraud: 68-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 7 Lakh While Booking Flight Ticket on Mobile App.

Porwal was searching online for Amphotericin B Liposomal injection used for treating black fungus or mucormycosis. "I came across a contact, which claimed to have the medicine. All the conversation happened through WhatsApp. To process the purchase the miscreant requested an advance and I transferred Rs 79,000 to a bank account provided by him," the techie was quoted by TOI as telling to the police. Bengaluru Techie Kidnapped at Knifepoint, Robbed of Rs 4,400 Before Escaping From Captivity.

Soon after Porwal transferred the money, the fraudster stopped responding to his messages and eventually switched off his number. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with JP Nagar police station. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, however, no arrest was made so far. Several cases of cheating under the pretext of providing essential drugs have been reported across the country.

In addition, reports suggest black marketing of essential medicines has been rampant. In one such case, police in Bengaluru recently arrested three men for illegally selling remdesivir at exorbitant prices. As many 25 vials of remdesivir were seized from them. The accused were selling one vial for Rs 10,000.

