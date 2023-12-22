Bengaluru, December 22: In a distressing incident, a sales executive in Bengaluru suffered a significant financial blow after falling prey to an online scam. Channakeshava KS, employed at an automobile firm, lost over Rs 38,000 from his LazyPay loan application account due to a meticulously orchestrated fraud.

According to a report in India Today, Channakeshava received an SMS that appeared to be from Swiggy, claiming a Rs 5,345 order had been placed using his account. The message urged him to verify the transaction. Despite not initiating any food order, he unwittingly followed voice prompts, inadvertently revealing one-time passwords (OTPs). Online Scam in Bengaluru: IT Professional Scammed for Rs 97,000 by Cybercriminals Posing as RTO and Mumbai Police Officials.

Initially receiving four OTPs, Channakeshava sensed foul play. He attempted to log out of his Swiggy account, only to discover a staggering Rs 38,720 fraudulently deducted from his LazyPay account. New Dating App Scam: Men Being Tricked Into Paying Huge Restaurant Bills by Online Match on Tinder, Bumble and Other Apps, Know Modus Operandi and How To Avoid Getting Scammed.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Channakeshava promptly filed a complaint with the local police. However, when authorities advised him to log into his Swiggy account for investigation, he faced a disheartening revelation: the fraudsters had systematically deleted all his account information, leaving no trace of their illicit activity.

Amid a flurry of calls and messages—likely a deliberate ploy by the scammers to distract him—Channakeshava decisively logged out of his Swiggy account. Unfortunately, the financial damage had already been done.

Authorities directed Channakeshava to return the next day for the formal registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Upon attempting to log back into his Swiggy account, he discovered the extent of the erasure: he needed to sign up anew, as all his information had been purged.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of online scams and the need for vigilance in safeguarding personal accounts.

