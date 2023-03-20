Mumbai, March 20: In yet another online fraud case in the city, a 24-year-old Khar Danda man was allegedly duped of Rs 89,000 by a fraudster who posed as a courier company representative. Police officials said that the victim identified as Sahabul Abdul Razaq Sheikh was expecting delivery of ayurvedic medicines from Kolkata on March 15 morning.

However, the complainant received a call from a man who claimed to be from the courier company, reports the Hindustan Times. The caller told Sheikh that his address was faulty in official records and asked him to correct it. The caller sent a link to the complainant which read "https://parcelpe.com" and asked him to make a payment of Rs 5 on the link. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

"After completing the process, the caller assured me that the parcel will reach me the same day. I received the package at around 3.15 pm," Sheikh said in his complaint to the police. However, Sheikh realised he was duped when the next day, he received a few messages stating that money was deducted from his bank account.

Although Sheikh did not initiate the transaction, in all, a total of Rs 89,465 was debited from his account. He alerted the bank officials who immediately withheld the transactions. Cops said that the amount was deducted from the victim's account, however, it had not reached the beneficiary's account. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

Acting on Sheikh's complaint, the police lodged a case against an unidentified person for cheating and forgery. A police officer said that further investigations into the matter are underway.

