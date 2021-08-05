Mumbai, August 5: In another case of online fraud reported from Mumbai, a woman was duped of over Rs 4 lakh by fraudsters. Reports inform that the victim, a 32-year-old woman from Andheri, lost Rs 4.3 lakh to cyber crooks. According to a report by TOI, the victim said she had met the fraudster on social media. The report further states that the woman was created by the fraudster and his associate after being forced to transfer money to an account for clearing a gift seized by customs at Delhi airport.

The fraudster duped the woman by saying that he was a UK resident and was employed on a merchant ship and wanted money to transfer money. After a while, a woman called her identifying as a customs official and threatened to initiate action if she failed to pay the amount. Madhya Pradesh: Man Dupes Petrol Pump Owner of Rs 50,000 in Jabalpur By Impersonating Police Officer.

Such cases of online fraud have been reported from several states across the country. In a latest incident, a similar cyberfraud incident had surfaced from Mumbai in July where a couple was duped of Rs 40,000 by fraudsters posing as Indian Army personnel. The couple, who had a cashew business, were tricked by the fraudsters on the pretext of making advance payment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).