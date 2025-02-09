Pune, February 9: In a controversial decision, four female students were expelled for a month from the Social Welfare Hostel in Pune after one of them ordered a pizza online. The hostel, managed by the Social Justice Department, accommodates 250 students.

Hostel warden Minakshi Narahare issued an official notice after discovering the pizza order but was unable to determine which student placed it. As a result, she suspended all four students for a month. The notice stated that if none of them confessed by February 8, all would face disciplinary action. Madhya Pradesh: Man Finds Insects and Live Worm in Pizza in Shahdol, Viral Video Surfaces.

The decision has sparked anger among parents, who criticised the hostel’s extreme action over such a trivial matter. Parents were also called in for discussions but reported that the authorities focused on unrelated issues rather than their children’s academic performance. Rat Inside Domino's Pizza Shop in Mumbai: Man Shares 'Disgusting' Video of Rodent Running on Oven Inside Pizza Outlet in Byculla, Urges FDA to Take Action.

The Social Justice Department has yet to clarify whether such disciplinary actions align with official regulations. The incident has caused significant unrest in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with many questioning the hostel’s strict rules. Parents and students are now demanding a review of the decision, calling it unjust and disproportionate.

Meanwhile, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who recently took office, has been actively inspecting hostels across the state. His recent visit to a hostel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw him reprimanding officials for poor student facilities, raising concerns about inconsistent disciplinary actions.

