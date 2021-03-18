New Delhi, March 18: The Delhi police has busted an online sex racket which was operated through 150 WhatsApp groups in Delhi and NCR. The gang used to kidnap girls and later sell them to pimps who supplied the girls in 5-star hotels in the Capital. Four pimps including two women have been arrested and a minor kidnapped girl rescued from Delhi's Majnu ka Tila.

Working on a kidnapping case of a minor girl who was abducted on January 22, the Delhi police busted the online sex racket after it rescued the girl. Four persons including two women have been arrested. During investigation by West Delhi's Rajouri Garden police it surfaced that the minor girl had been pushed into prostitution by a gang of 'escort' suppliers.

"The examination of the rescued girl has unearthed a wide prostitution syndicate which was being operated by the accused persons on several WhatsApp groups where they used to circulate her photographs. They used to torture her and she was also forcefully given drugs," said Urvija Goel, DCP West Delhi. Drug-Sex Racket Busted in Kerala's Mallapuram, Racketeers Found Targeting Schoolgirls Through Instagram.

The rescued girl said that she was kidnapped by two unknown people when she went to a shop to purchase a chips packet. They invited her to have some birthday cake at their home. "The girl went with them to their residence where after eating the birthday cake, she fainted," the officer added.

Thereafter, they forcibly took her to Majnu Ka Tila where she was handed over to their associates Sanjay, Anshu Sharma, Sapna Goyal and Kanika Roy. All of them have been arrested. Police are also probing to learn how many more people are involved in the racket.

