Gurugram, Apr 4 (PTI) Police have launched an initiative to provide assistance to senior citizens in Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora launched the Senior Assistance and Timely Help (SAATH) initiative today at Community Center Sector 4, the official said.

Under this initiative, citizens above the age of 70 will have to register themselves at the Gurugram Police website https://gurgaon.haryanapolice.gov.in by filling in the basic details.

Those who are unable to register online can call the Senior Citizen Helpline number to register. The credentials registered by senior citizens will be checked by the concerned SHO and he will meet the senior citizen, officials said.

The beat in-charge of the area will be the caretaker of the senior citizen of his area and he will visit the senior citizen every 10 days, they added.

Arora said the beat in-charge will save his mobile number and emergency number in the mobile phone of the senior citizen so that immediate help can be provided to the senior citizen in any situation.

The in-charge will also obtain information regarding the people who meet the senior citizen. It will also ensure police verification of the driver, servant etc of the senior citizen and will also prepare the data of the driver and maid etc of the senior citizen, he said.

"The beat in-charge will from time to time make senior citizens aware of the current crimes, fraud, cheating and cyber-crimes. The beat in-charge also will provide assistance to the senior citizen in case of medical emergency or any other emergency,” the officer said.

