Lucknow, September 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched Operation Durachari, a special drive to target the eve-teasers, people accused of crimes against women and repeated offenders The UP government will name and shame these people. Yogi Adityanath issued directives to the police department to put up posters of the offenders in sexual crimes against women.

The UP CM asked the police department to take strict action against people committing crimes against women without ant slackness. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, Adityanath also directed the police to activate anti-Romeo squads. 5 Arrested by Anti-Romeo Squads in Noida.

“The Chief Minister has directed women police personnel to take firm action against such anti-social elements, offenders and their photographs should be pasted at the road crossings in order to name and shame them,” reported the media house quoting the government spokesman.

Notably, IG Lucknow range Lakshmi Singh has been already running “Operation Shakti” in Lucknow and adjoining areas. According to the report, police have acted against 2200 criminals under this operation. A total of 822 FIRS were also lodged against offenders.

Earlier this year also, The UP government followed the same strategy of naming and shaming anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters by putting up hoardings with their images. However, in March, the Allahabad High Court directed the state government to remove the posters of people allegedly involved in vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

