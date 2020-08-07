In an age where society’s ideal for appearance is trending more towards physical fitness, commodities that take people outdoors have exploded. Among these skyrocketing industries is pet ownership. In the past five years, pet ownership in the United States experienced increases north of eleven percent. The societal shift towards pet companionship, especially in the urban demographics, has evolved the market for new pet companies to experience Pet Industrysuccess in their own uniquely carved niches. In this new age, it is brands like Pack Leashes that will soon find themselves present in everyone’s thoughts and homes.

Pack Leashes is a dog essentials and accessories brand based in Sarasota, Florida. Founded by a group of fellow dog lovers and pet enthusiasts, Pack Leashes offers dog accessories that sit at the crossroad between fashion and practicality. By offering a variety of products, including reversible harnesses, bow tie collars, and climbing rope leashes, in a multitude of different stylish colors and prints, Pack Leashes enables dog owners to style their pooches without jeopardizing durability, comfort, and safety. Pack Leashes's flagship product is their climbing rope leashes. Created with professional-grade climbing rope and a carabiner, Pack Leashes’s leashes support all types of adventures, big or small.

Because of their dedicated focus on both style and durability, Pack Leashes has accumulated an extensive portfolio of accolades and supporters. In their short existence, Pack Leashes has received over one thousand five-star consumer reviews on their line of products, making them the most highly rated pet brand on the market. Furthermore, Pack Leashes has amassed a following of over 350 thousand engaged followers on their Instagram account (@packleashes). Instagram provides a platform for supporters of Pack Leashes to share pictures and experiences of adventures with their furry companions. The @packleashes Instagram page also provides early access to new products or new color patterns, providing the community with the best chances to purchase their desired products.

While it is true that Pack Leashes prides itself on being at the industry forefront of fashion and durability, Pack Leashes also take much honor in helping out the greater pet community. Integrated into their company mission statement, Pack Leashes pledges to donate two pounds of dog food for every sale made to regional animal shelters in need. At the time this is being written, Pack Leashes has donated 60,294 pounds of dog food to animal shelters that are underfunded and unable to provide their pups with sufficient food. Pack Leashes strides to eventually reach its goal of donating over one million pounds of dog food.

To say that Pack Leashes is solely a successful business would be a colossal understatement. Pack Leashes unites hundreds of thousands of dog owners, lovers, and supporters into a large, yet intimate community aimed at providing the best life for all pups. Their devotion to helping dogs in need epitomizes the love that the Pack Leashes community has for their four-legged companions. By going above and beyond the call of duty, Pack Leashes is certain to leave a lasting impact on the hearts and tummies of thousands of dogs nationwide.