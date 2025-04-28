Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contributions to Public Affairs. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Accepting the honour on his behalf, Modi's wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, received the award with deep emotion. Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader and a key figure in Bihar politics for decades, was widely respected for his dedication to governance and public service. The Padma Bhushan is India’s third-highest civilian award, recognising individuals who have made distinguished contributions in their respective fields. Modi's legacy continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike across the country. Padma Awards 2025: Centre to Confer 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards; Check Full List Here.

Sushil Kumar Modi Conferred With Padma Bhushan Posthumously

#WATCH | Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of Public Affairs. His wife Jessie Sushil Modi receives the award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Video Source: President of India/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/ae5mTlePEn — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

