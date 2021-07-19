Panchkula, July 19: A 10-year-old was found in a forest in Haryana's Panchkula district on Sunday. Police recovered the boy from behind the dumping ground near Bander Ghati. The victim has been identified as Grima. She was a class 4 student. After the incident, the father of the daughter is missing. He is the prime suspect in the case. Kerala Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Idukki; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl was last seen with her father in their car around 3 pm on July 17. The victim's father, Bhupendra, takes coaching classes. Bhupender reportedly had a marital discord with his wife. The couple hails from Dehradun. The police have launched an investigation into the case. Honour Killing in Karnataka: Dalit Youth, Muslim Girl Killed by Her Family Over Love Affair in Vijayapura.

The girl is a resident of Panchkula's Power Colony, and her body was found almost 6 km away from her house. The deceased's mother filed a complaint. The police found bloodstains on the girl's nose and mouth. There were injury marks on the body of the deceased. Meanwhile, cops ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa told the media house that the police were looking for the girl's father. The case was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile, the mobile number of the victim's father is not reachable. The deceased's mother works as a clerk.

