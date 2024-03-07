Parineeti Chopra's latest appearance has left fans wondering if she is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. The actress was recently spotted in the city, wearing an oversized white shirt paired with matching shorts. In the past, many actresses have tried to hide their baby bump by wearing oversized clothes. Hence, netizens wonder if Parineeti is hiding her pregnancy before making it official. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023. On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Look Smitten in Love During Their Wedding Festivities in This BTS Video From Song ‘O Piya’- WATCH.

Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy rumours:

Fans react to Parineeti Chopra's viral video:

