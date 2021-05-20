Patna, May 20: A 136-year-old road bridge in Patna collapsed on Thursday, following a heavy spell of rain. The bridge, located in Fatuha sub-town, 25 km away from Patna, had been built in 1884, and local residents claim that it was not being properly maintained. It connected the market with the office of the municipal council.

The incident occurred at 12.30 p.m. as a truck laden with construction materials was crossing it. The driver and helper were injured and were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital.

While the Bridges and Roads Construction Department had declared it dangerous and barred heavy vehicles from it some 25 years ago, local residents claim that the warning board was removed by anti-social elements a few months ago. COVID-19 Patient Allegedly Gang-Raped in Patna Hospital, Dies; Authorities Refute Allegation.

"On Thursday, we witnessed heavy rain of five hours in Patna which may have weakened the base of the bridge. Besides there was no warning board for heavy vehicles... the truck driver took the vehicle onto it, causing it to collapse under the weight," said Raman Sharma, a local resident.

"Due to the bridge collapse, local residents are using a four-km longer route to go from one place to another. It has become a huge challenge for those travelling with dead bodies to the cremation ground," said another resident Sagar Kumar.

