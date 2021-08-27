New Delhi, August 27: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday, August 27. This marks the third consecutive day when the fuel rates have been remained same following a marginal cut on Tuesday. The fuel prices have reached sky-rocketing heights with petrol prices breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. On August 27, Friday the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 101.49 per litre and Rs 88.92 per litre respectively. Petrol To Become Cheaper in Puducherry By Rs 2.43 Per Litre As Rangasamy Govt Cuts VAT by 3%.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 107.52 per litre on Friday, August 27. The diesel is being sold at Rs 96.48 in the Maharashtra's capital city on Friday. The prices have been kept same in the city for the third consecutive day. The price of petrol in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 27, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.49 Rs 88.92 Mumbai Rs 107.52 Rs 96.48 Kolkata Rs 101.82 Rs 91.98 Chennai Rs 99.20 Rs 93.52

On August 27, Friday the price of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.82 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 91.98 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Friday as the fuel rates have not be changed by the OMCs today as well. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.20 per litre and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively on August 27, Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).