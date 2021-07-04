New Delhi, July 4: The fuel prices in India continued their upward trend on Sunday after remaining unchanged for a day on Saturday. On Sunday, the petrol and diesel prices in the country rose again sharply as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to cover for their losses. According to the latest changes in fuel prices by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the price of petrol & diesel in Delhi on July 4 stands at Rs 99.51 per litre and Rs 89.36 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 105.58 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 96.91 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol on July 4 is Rs 100.44 while diesel is being sold at Rs 93.91 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced Rs 99.45 & Rs 92.27 respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on July 4, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 99.51/ litre Rs 89.36/ litre Mumbai Rs 105.58/ litre Rs 96.91/ litre Chennai Rs 100.44/ litre Rs 93.91/ litre Kolkata Rs 99.45/ litre Rs 92.27/ litre

According to reports, starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now hovering over Rs 100 per litre in several cities, including Mumbai, Chennai and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Similarly, diesel prices also witnessed an upward trend over the past few months.

On Saturday, the oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Saturday to analyse the global oil price movement before making further revisions. The price rise pause has come not before the fuel rates have reached new highs across the country through numerous increases in the last two months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).