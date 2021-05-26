New Delhi, May 26: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, May 26. The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Monday across the four metros. On Tuesday, the petrol prices increased by 23 paise per litre to Rs 93.44 per litre and diesel by 25 paise per litre to Rs 84.32 per litre in Delhi. Accordingly, the fuel prices in the national capital would remain the same even on May 26 as there is no change in the fuel prices. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 99.71 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 91.57 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 95.06 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.11 per litre. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices per litre were Rs 93.49 and Rs 87.16 on Wednesday.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 26, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 93.44/ litre Rs 84.32/ litre Mumbai Rs 99.71/ litre Rs 91.57/ litre Chennai Rs 95.06/ litre Rs 89.11/ litre Kolkata Rs 93.49/ litre Rs 87.16/ litre

So far in the month of May, petrol and diesel prices have now increased on 13 days with fuel price increase on May 25. This has taken up petrol prices by Rs 3.04 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel have increased by Rs 3.59 per litre in the national capital. The OMCs have been increasing the pump price of petrol and diesel across the country with global oil showing signs of firming amidst reports that Iranian oil may not hit the markets soon. With crude once again touching $67 a barrel after the lows of $64 last week, oil companies want to wait or pause in between before revising fuel prices.

