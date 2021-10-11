New Delhi, October 11: Fuel prices in India continued their upward trend as the price of petrol and diesel were hiked across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, October 11. With the latest hike, prices of petrol and diesel increased by Rs 0.30 and now stands at Rs 104.44/litre and Rs 0.35 at Rs 93.17/litre respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre, which is up by Rs 0.29 and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre, which has been increased by Rs 0.37 today.

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday rose again for the seventh consecutive day, hitting a fresh record high. In Kolkata, petrol price was hiked and was being sold at Rs 105.09 whereas diesel is being sold at Rs 96.28. In Chennai, petrol price was hiked to Rs 101.79 and diesel is being retailed at Rs 97.59. The price of petrol varies from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 11:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 104.44 Rs 93.17 Mumbai Rs 110.41 Rs 101.03 Kolkata Rs 105.09 Rs 96.28 Chennai Rs 101.79 Rs 97.59

According to reports, petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices since last week given a spurt in the crude prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on 11 of the previous 13 days taking up its pump price by Rs 2.95 per litre. In India, there has been a constant rise in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past week where the rates are soaring all-time high.

On Sunday, petrol price rose by 30 paise per litre and diesel was hiked by 35 paise per litre in Delhi. The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in many states, pinching the common man's pocket.

