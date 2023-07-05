Jaipur, July 5: On Wednesday, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated that if an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is used, then petrol will be accessible at the price of Rs 15 per litre and the people will benefit.

The general public would profit if petrol is made accessible at a price of 15 pence per litre and an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is used, and there will be less import and pollution, the latter said in a public meeting in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. 'Paise Ki Kami Nahi Hai': Nitin Gadkari Delivers Insightful Speech on What's Important for Development, Says No Shortage of Fund or Technology in India (Watch Video).

Gadkari further told the people in the gathering that the petrol import is currently worth Rs 16 lakh crores, and that the money will instead go to the homes of farmers if the said scheme is implemented. A Union Minister emphasised that the government's plan was to make farmers into "annadata" (food suppliers) and "urjadata" (energy providers).

Nitin Gadkari Explains How Petrol Prices Can Be Brought Down

On Tuesday morning, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the groundbreaking and start of construction on 11 national highway projects in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, with a total estimated cost of Rs 5600 crore. The official opening of four national highway projects totaling 219 km and $3,775 crore was among them.

The construction of a four-lane railway overbridge on National Highway 162A at Fatehnagar will solve the problem of traffic jam at a railway crossing, said a release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In order to safeguard animals, the Todgarh animals Sanctuary will build 13 animal underpasses on the Beawar-Gomti route, according to a separate press release. Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Five National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1,262 Crores in MP’s Mandla.

During this programme, it was also revealed that 74 projects in Rajasthan, totaling Rs 2250 crore, had been approved under the Central Roads Fund.

