Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 17, wishing him good health on his 75th birthday. Taking to X, he wrote, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health." Born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, Modi served as the state’s Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. He has been India’s Prime Minister since 2014 and is now serving his third term. The greetings come amid widespread wishes from leaders across the country. PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extend Warm Greetings.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Narendra Modi

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rahul Gandhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)