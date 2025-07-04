Today, July 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour—"The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago." He was conferred with the honour by Christine Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad and Tobago. Notably, PM Narendra Modi became the first foreign leader to be honoured with the "Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago" award. This is also the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Narendra Modi by a country. Overseas Citizenship of India: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘OCI Cards To Be Given to 6th Generation of Indians in Trinidad and Tobago’ While Addressing Indian Diaspora (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Trinidad & Tobago's Highest National Honour

#WATCH | Christine Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad and Tobago, confers Trinidad and Tobago's highest national award, “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago,” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/DQVJIhfJxu — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025

PM Modi Becomes First Foreign Leader To Be Honoured With the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

PM Narendra Modi becomes the first Foreign Leader to be honoured with the Order of of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a country. https://t.co/q2upMVIVVT — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025

