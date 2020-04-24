PM Narendra Modi Address to Sarpanches Live Streaming: Watch The Prime Minister's Interaction With Gram Panchayats in India on National Panchayati Raj Day 2020 on DD News

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with Sarpanchs from all Gram Panchayats from across India on April 24 at 11 am via video conferencing. It must be noted that the Day is celebrated annually as the National Panchayati Raj Day in India. As the country is observing social distancing through COVID-19 lockdown, the Prime Minister shall be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing. You can watch the live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Sarpanchs on DD Live. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Modi's Video Message at DD News:

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that he will interact with Sarpanchs across India on Friday. "Those Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with PM @narendramodi will be doing so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them", PM Modi tweeted.

According to the details narendramodi.in, the Prime Minister shall also be launching the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. Every year, on this occasion, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.