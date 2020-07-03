Beijing, July 3: Hours after news came that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Leh amid ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson commenting on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said, "India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point."

Indian Prime Minister along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Leh on Friday morning to take review preparedness of the Army in the region. In addition to this, PM Modi was also briefed by senior Army officials at a forward position in Ladakh's Nimu. PM Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visit Leh Amid India-China Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

India & China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military & diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point:Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on PM Modi's Ladakh visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh and thanked him for his remarkable gesture. Taking to Twitter, Singh said Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and his meeting the army soldiers will definitely encourage them and will boost their morale.

