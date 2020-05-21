PM Narendra Modi Prays for Well-Being of People in West Bengal and Odisha After Cyclone Amphan Wreaks Havoc, Says Efforts On to Ensure Normalcy

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday prayed for the well-being of people in Odisha and West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said efforts are underway to ensure normalcy in both the states that have been affected by the super cyclone. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. Cyclone Amphan Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm, IMD Issues Heavy Rains Warning For Assam And Meghalaya.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he has been seeing the devastation caused by the cyclone in parts of West Bengal and said the entire nation stands in solidarity with the state. "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy", the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister stated that the NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts, adding that, the top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. The Prime Minister assured that no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected. Amphan Cyclone: Here’s How and From Where the Super Cyclonic Storm Got Its Name.

Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

In another tweet, the Prime Minister lauded Odisha's efforts in tackling the cyclone and said the state bravely battled the effects of Cyclone Amphan. "My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest", he said. Cyclone Amphan Fury in WB: Restoration Work by NDRF Underway After Trees, Traffic Signals Get Uprooted, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Situation More Worrying Than COVID-19 Pandemic'.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is closely monitoring Cyclone Amphan & are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. Shah said he has also spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee over situation arising due to the cyclone & assured all possible help from centre.

Severe cyclonic storm Amphan made a landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon. Parts of Odisha and West Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds. The cyclone is said to be one of the worst to form over the Bay of Bengal in many years.