Cyclone Amphan Update: 'Super' Cyclonic Storm Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm, IMD Issues Heavy Rains Warning For Assam And Meghalaya

Satellite picture of cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: IMD)

Guwahati, May 21: Cyclone Amphan, which turned into a super cyclonic storm, wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha, and claimed at least 10-12 lives, has weakened into a cyclonic storm, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update on Thursday. Cyclone Amphan is currently moving north-northeastwards and may cause heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya today. Cyclone Amphan Fury in WB: Restoration Work by NDRF Underway After Trees, Traffic Signals Get Uprooted, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Situation More Worrying Than COVID-19 Pandemic'.

According to the IMD, cyclone Amphan is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next 3 hours and into a depression during the subsequent 6 hours. "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on May 21," the weather forecast agency said. Amphan Cyclone: Here’s How and From Where the Super Cyclonic Storm Got Its Name.

IMD Update on Cyclone Amphan:

Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ lay over Bangladesh at 0530 hrs IST of today. To weakened into a Deep Depression during next 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ONqryy8DIb — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2020

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday and caused severe damages in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts and surrounding areas. Heavy rains and a huge gush of wind storms damaged the roofs of several buildings and uprooted a massive number of trees across Kolkata and its adjoining Howrah district.

Prior to this, cyclone Amphan caused havoc in the coastal districts of Odisha as it triggered heavy rainfall, coupled with high-velocity winds. The government has received reports of two deaths from Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts due to the cyclone. Over 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and thatched and mud houses to cyclone shelters during Amphan.