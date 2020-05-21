Cyclone Amphan Fury in WB: Restoration Work by NDRF Underway After Trees, Traffic Signals Get Uprooted, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Situation More Worrying Than COVID-19 Pandemic'

Cyclone Amphan Fury in West Bengal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 21: Cyclone Amphan made landfall on Wednesday and caused huge damage to West Bengal. There has been waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata in the wake of the cyclone. Electricity in several parts of the state was cut off as trees got uprooted and disrupted the line. It is one of the worst cyclones which the city has faced for a long time. Amphan is very likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next 3 hours as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her address to the reporters on Wednesday night said that "Situation is more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic. We don’t know how to handle it." She further added that almost everything is destroyed along the coastal villages of the state. The CM roughly estimates that more than 10-12 people would have died from the cyclone.

Amphan cyclone made landfall at around 2:30 pm and it continued for four hours. Ahead of the feared landfall, the state governments of Bengal and Odisha had evacuated an estimated 6.58 lakh people based in vulnerable spots and coastal areas. Cyclone Amphan Fury in West Bengal: 3 Dead, Several Houses Battered, Power Cut Off in Kolkata.

Restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel is underway at Airport Road in Kolkata and other areas due to the impact of nature's fury after lamposts, traffic signals and trees got uprooted.

Restoration work underway:

Restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel underway at Airport Road in Kolkata, West Bengal: SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/wVmiiTNOjl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Buildings were damaged, glass windows were broken, and cars also bumped into one another as winds with speeds over 100km/hr pummeled through Kolkata, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Power outages have been reported from several parts of the city. Cellphone, cable and internet connections were also affected due to the impact of the cyclone.