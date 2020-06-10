PM Narendra Modi Reviews Kedarnath Development and Reconstruction Project via Video Conferencing

PM Narendra Modi | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings. PM Narendra Modi Assures Help to Victims of Baghjan Oil Well Fire Tragedy in Assam.

Keeping in mind the present situation due to coronavirus and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister Modi suggested that the present construction season could be utilised for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pools, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

"This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come," he said according to a release by the PMO. As part of specific suggestions, the Prime Minister also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath.

This work will be in addition to the re-development of the main shrine in Kedarnath. "The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to the status of development of Brahma Kamal Vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance keeping in-tact their original architectural facade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals," read the release. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials also attended the meeting.