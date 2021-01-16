Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya on 17th January, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity. Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. PM Narendra Modi to E-Inaugurate Kevadia Railway Station Near Statue of Unity, Broad Gauge Line Connecting Vadodara on January 17.

Check Images of Jan Shatabdi Express Train:

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches. Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.

The Details of the Eight Trains Being Flagged Off Are As Under:

Sr. Num Train Num From To Train Name & frequency 1 09103/04 Kevadiya Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly) 2 02927/28 Dadar Kevadiya Dadar-Kevadia Express (Daily) 3 09247/48 Ahmedabad Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily) 4 09145/46 Kevadiya H. Nizamuddin Nizamuddin – KevadiaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly). 5 09105/06 Kevadiya Rewa Kevadia – Rewa Express (Weekly) 6 09119/20 Chennai Kevadiya Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly) 7 09107/08 Pratapnagar Kevadiya MEMU train (Daily) 8 09109/10 Kevadiya Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily)

The Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the latest “Vista-dome tourist coach” which will provide a panoramic view of the skyline.