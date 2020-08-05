Ahmedabad, August 5: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at Hanumangarhi temple and later participated in the bhumi pujan for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, his nonagenarian mother Hiraba watched the events live on television.

A picture of Hiraba sitting before television with folded hands has come out, as she watched Modi perform 'aarti' at Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Idol of Lord Ram to PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in the elaborate 'bhumi pujan' and told Hindu saints on the occasion that "every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... a long wait ends today."

