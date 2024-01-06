Mewaram Jain, former MLA of Congress from Barmer, Rajasthan, has been in the headlines once again for his two videos, which are going viral on social media. Notably, a rape case is already underway against Mewaram Jain, and it is alleged that the videos are related to the same case. The development comes a few days after a woman filed a rape case against nine people, including the former Congress MLA. In her complaint, the woman claimed that Mewaram Jain raped her. She also alleged that the former Congress leader molested her in front of her minor daughter. The complainant had also mentioned about two obscene videos in the FIR. And the two videos going viral are said to be related to the same incident. It is alleged that the person in the video is Mevaram Jain. Although the FIR mentions two videos, the question is how the clips leaked.

Alleged Videos of Mewaram Jain Go Viral

This is ex Congress MLA Mewaram jain. Imagine the plight of girls during congress congress tenure who has leaders like mewaram jain and rahul gandhi. pic.twitter.com/NXafDyILLd — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) January 5, 2024

Viral Clips of Former Congress MLA

Shameless Ex MLA frm Barmer @MewaramJain's #CD's gone viral. This's bn d character of Congis since d time of #Nehru. I wonder if he's spared Sonia & Priyanka too. He's fond of little & adolescent girls. Will @kharge say anything abt this achievement?#Barmer #बाड़मेर #Mewaram pic.twitter.com/o0Kndqt9fA — K.R.Tripathi🇮🇳🙏🚩 (@KR4BJP) January 5, 2024

