Mumbai, February 5: The Kolkata police recently arrested a manager of a guest house in Salt Lake for allegedly running a pornography racket. The accused was arrested by Bidhannagar. Police officials said that the accused was ran a porn racket from his guest house located in Salt Lake area.

The accused identified as Narayan Das, who works as the manager at the Salt Lake AL block guest house was arrested on Friday, according to a report in the Times of India. The incident came to light after a woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against Das. Kolkata Shocker: App Cab Driver Runs Over Four Puppies After Dropping Passenger in Posta Area, Chased by Locals; Arrested.

In her compliant, the woman claimed that Das and few other's allegedly forced her to take part in a pornography video. She also alleged that Das told her that the pornography video won't be shown in the country. However, the woman was taken aback when she saw the video over multiple porn sites in India and Bangladesh.

The video was uploaded from a platform in Bangladesh. Following this, the woman approached cops and lodged a complaint against Das with Bidhannagar East police station. The police arrested Das and booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC). West Bengal Shocker: Woman Mowed Down by Car After She Lies on Road Post Argument With Man in Kolkata.

"The man was arrested on the basis of the complaint and we are now checking the CCTV footage of the premises and are questioning the man to find out about his accomplices and how they used to run the porn racket. The man is currently under police custody," a police officer said.

