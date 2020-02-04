Pranab Gogoi, Former Assam Assembly Speaker & Congress Leader, Dies at 84

Pranab Gogoi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Assam, February 4: Pranab Gogoi, Former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, passed away on Monday night. He was also a member in the Tarun Gogoi Cabinet. He was 84 years of age at the time of his death. He breathed his last at the Health City Hospital in Guwahati at around 10:40 pm.

Gogoi was the Congress legislator of Sivasagar Legislative Assembly. Politicians have expressed their grief to mourn the sudden demise of Gogoi. Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal in a tweet informed the passing away of Gogoi. Shamsher Surjewala, Veteran Congress Leader Dies at 87.

Check Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal's tweet:

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Senior Congress Leader, Sibsagar MLA & former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Pranab Gogoi. Prayers and condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/flB4AdFUMX — Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalAS) February 3, 2020

Check Ripun Bora's tweet:

Shocked & saddened at the demise of Veteran Congress Leader Pranab Gogoi MLA, former speaker & Minister,Assam. Shared the grief of the families & prayed God for eternal peace of the departed soul. Assam will ever remember him as a dedicated Congressman, Administrator & Legislator pic.twitter.com/7HAhmqIJTL — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) February 3, 2020

Here are some other tweets where people have paid their respects:

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of our senior leader Pranab Gogoi ji. My deepest condolences. https://t.co/NzjY91R5Zz — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) February 4, 2020

Pranab Gogoi, former Assembly Speaker, was perhaps the only one who formally proposed a definition for who is "Assamese". His own party shot down his proposal. https://t.co/CxLcqV6LAb — কবিৰ ফিৰাক (@KabirFiraque) February 3, 2020

Check what Ranjit Kumar Dass tweeted:

Condolences on the demise of former Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Pranab Kumar Gogoi @pranabgogoi72 from whom I accumulated a well of knowledge in my time as MLA in opposition. I pray that God gives his friends & family strength & that may his soul rest in peace.@BJP4Assam pic.twitter.com/VIAMXdCKmF — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) February 3, 2020

Pranab Gogoi was born in 1936 in Dibrugarh and was the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away last month following a prolonged illness. He was 87 years at the time of his demise.