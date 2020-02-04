Pranab Gogoi, Former Assam Assembly Speaker & Congress Leader, Dies at 84
Assam, February 4: Pranab Gogoi, Former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, passed away on Monday night. He was also a member in the Tarun Gogoi Cabinet. He was 84 years of age at the time of his death. He breathed his last at the Health City Hospital in Guwahati at around 10:40 pm.

Gogoi was the Congress legislator of Sivasagar Legislative Assembly.  Politicians have expressed their grief to mourn the sudden demise of Gogoi. Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal in a tweet informed the passing away of Gogoi. Shamsher Surjewala, Veteran Congress Leader Dies at 87.

Pranab Gogoi was born in 1936 in Dibrugarh and was the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away last month following a prolonged illness. He was 87 years at the time of his demise.