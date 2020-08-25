New Delhi, August 25: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remained critical, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt said on Tuesday. In its latest health bulletin, the Army hospital said that there is no change in the medical condition of the former president since Monday. The 84-year-old former President underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and his health worsened later. He has been hospitalised for the past 15 days and is on ventilator support following a brain surgery.

The former President had developed a lung infection following which his health condition further deteriorated. On August 20, Mukherjee had showed signs of slight improvement, the Army Research and Referral Hospital had said. The hospital authorities said, "The respiratory parameters of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support." Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President 'Deeply Comatose', Being Treated for Respiratory Infection, Vital Parameters Stable.

Here's the tweet:

There is no change in the medical condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee (in file pic) since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/RytngCEl8V — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. It was found that he had a large brain clot, for which he underwent the emergency procedure. His health condition has shown no improvement in his health status since.

