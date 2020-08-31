New Delhi, August 31: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt of court case. The top court asked Bhushan to a fine of Rupee 1 within September 15. It added saying that if Bhushan fails to deposit the fine, he will have to undergo sentence for three months and will be debarred from practice for three month. In its verdict, Justice Mishra said that judges are not supposed to go to the press, their comments outside the Court should not have been relied on. Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Timeline: Chronology of Events From June 27 to August 31, 2020.

Here’s What SC Said While Pronouncing Its Decision in Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case:

According to Bar and Bench, the bench of justices noted that it had given Bhushan several opportunities to express regret for making his contemptuous statements.

The Bench added that Bhushan gave publicity to the events surrounding the contempt case by going to the press. "Court's decision should not be preempted by publication of opinions in the press", the Court observed.

Attorney General for India KK Venugopal had urged the Court to let Bhushan off with a reprimand.

Meanwhile, senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan, who argued for Bhushan, urged the Court not to 'not make him a martyr' by imprisoning him.

Dhavan, who was representing Bhushan, had urged the Court instead to send out a general message and not punish Bhushan.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, on the other hand, proposed that Bhushan be let off with a warning.

On August 25, the bench comprising of Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari reserved its orders on Bhushan's sentencing after finding him guilty of contempt of court for his tweets on the judiciary. Bhushan was held guilty of contempt of court on August 14.

The case pertains to two tweets posted by Bhushan on June 27 and 29. The first tweet pertained to Bhushan’s commentary on a picture of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on a high-end motorcycle.In the second, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

