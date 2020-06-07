Pregnant Cow, Whose Jaws Were Blown Off After Eating Explosives in Himachal Pradesh, Delivers Male Calf; Police Says Cow Had Consumed Bait for Wild Animals Kept by Hunters

Image of cattle used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shimla, June 7: The pregnant cow, who consumed some eatables mixed with explosives in Himachal Pradesh in May, has sustained fatal injuries. The upper and lower jaw bones of the cow have blown away after it ate explosives while grazing in the field in Bilaspur. After the owner of the cow named Gurdial Singh blamed the neighbours for injuring his bovine, the Police arrested a man in Bilaspur district on Saturday. Dy Director, Animal Husbandry Dept, Bilaspur informed that a cow of Gurdial Singh of Bilaspur sustained fatal injuries on May 25 due to accidental ingestion of explosives. Pregnant Cow’s Jaw Blown Off by Explosive While Grazing in Field in Himachal Pradesh, Owner Blames Neighbour for Cruel Act.

The official informed that the cow fell a prey to bait which was kept for wild animals by hunters. The cow was treated by veterinary doctors on May 26. The official further added saying that the cow was pregnant at the time of incident last month and it was induced for parturition & delivered a live male calf. "She's under treatment but prognosis is grave as upper and lower jaw bones have blown away & ingestion is adversely affected", the official said. Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

The horrific incident took place on May 25. Reports inform that Police had visited the crime spot in the village along with a medical team. The team examined the cow whose mouth and jaw were found heavily injured and gave medical aid to the bovine. According to details by Police, the wounds appeared to have been inflicted by some explosive material that people in rural areas use to deter animals from damaging their crops. Police arrested the man after a video footage by cow owner, accusing his neighbour Nand Lal Dhiman of Dahad village in Bilaspur district went viral on social media. The owner of the pregnant cow alleged that Dhiman was the person behind injuries to the pregnant animal.