Puducherry, February 5: A 43-year-old man from Puducherry was arrested on Thursday for uploading a post on social media platform seeking to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UNI India reported on Friday. Check Live News Breaking Updates on February 5.

According to the report, the man, identified as Sathyanandam from Ariyankuppam village, posted on Facebook that he is ready to kill PM Modi if anyone is ready to pay him Rs five crore.

Thangadurai, a car driver, noticed a Facebook post by "Sathya Sathya" and informed it to police. The post stated, "Modiye poda thayar Rs 5 crore kudukka Yaar thayaar" (Ready to kill Modi, who is ready to pay Rs 5 crore).

The cops launched an investigation and found several instigating posts on Sathyanandam's profile. He had also made posts dishonouring other communal leaders. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

