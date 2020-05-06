Pune: 300 Migrant Workers Stand Outside Hospital For Hours to Get Medical Certificates For Travelling to Their Hometown Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Migrants | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, May 6: Around 300 migrant workers from various parts of the country queued outside the Aundh Kutir hospital in Pune to get a medical certificate for travelling back to their hometown amid coronavirus lockdown. The migrant workers started to gather outside the hospital from 3 am, reported Hindustan Times. Women and children were also part of the large crowd which gathered in front of the hospital to collect medical certificates. Maharashtra, Worst-Affected in India, Sees COVID-19 Tally Surge to 16,758 With 1,233 New Cases and 34 Deaths Today.

The hospital is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). It has been authorised to issue health certificates to labourers after conducting check-up to ensure no one with coronavirus should travel in Shramik Special Trains. The hospital opens every day from 8:30 am to 1 pm. Many people travelled for more than 10 km to reach Aundh. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

On the request of the state governments, the Indian Railways on May 1, decided to ferry people stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. These people include pilgrims, migrant workers, students, labourers, among others. The Railways rolled out 'Shramik Special' trains to carry people stranded due to coronavirus lockdown to their respective home town. The fare would include the cost of sleeper class ticket, a superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger.

Shramik Special trains are meant for "nominated people" identified and registered by state governments. The Railways clarified that it would not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any groups. The Railways is keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks till May 17.