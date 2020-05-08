Pune Fire Brigade Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Contact Tracing Underway

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pune, May 8: A person working as a driver with Pune Fire Brigade has tested positive for coronavirus. According to Prashant Ranpise, Chief fire officer, he informed that contact tracing is underway. More details are awaited on this particular news. Recently, in Mumbai, after two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire station tested positive for coronavirus, fire brigade officials engaged in the sanitisation work were provided with PPEs.

As a precautionary measure, two floors of the residential building of Byculla Fire Station were quarantined immediately. Mumbai Fire Brigade Staff Engaged in Sanitisation Work Provided PPEs After Two Family Members of Officer at Byculla Fire Station Test Positive.

Person Working as Driver With Pune Fire Brigade Tested Positive:

A person who works as a driver with Pune Fire Brigade has tested positive for #COVID19. His contacts are being traced: Prashant Ranpise, Chief fire officer, Pune #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India with a total of 56,362 cases and the death toll has increased to 1886. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 17,974 cases. Mumbai and Pune remain in the red zone with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases from the state. India is currently in the middle of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, with some relaxations being announced in the orange and green zone.