Mumbai Fire Brigade Staff Engaged in Sanitisation Work Provided PPEs After Two Family Members of Officer at Byculla Fire Station Test Positive

Mumbai, April 16: After two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire station tested positive for coronavirus, fire brigade officials engaged in the sanitisation work have been provided with PPEs. According to an ANI tweet, after the family members were found coronavirus positive, they were immediately admitted to the hospital. The Chief Fire officer informed that the swab test of close contacts of the family and fire officials have tested negative.

As a precautionary measure, two floors of the residential building of Byculla Fire Station have been quarantined. Other precautions are being taken by the officials while they are working. Pune Police Punish Morning Walkers by Making Them Perform Yoga on Streets For Violating Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video.

As a precaution,2 floors of the residential building of Byculla Fire Station have been quarantined.All fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are being provided with PPEs & they are taking stringent precautions while working: Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Services https://t.co/qbiFhNHiP5 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday, 2,916 people have been found positive in the state and the death toll ha surged to 187.