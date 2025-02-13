In a "Peak Bengaluru Moment," a woman was fined by the traffic police after a viral video showed her working on a laptop while driving. The incident was brought to light on February 12 after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North shared a video on X, showing the woman operating her laptop on the steering wheel all while navigating through the city's infamous traffic. The video quickly went viral, sparking concerns about road safety. Along with the footage, the authorities also posted an image of the woman being fined for the offence. The DCP issued a strong warning, stating, “Work from home, not from car while driving,” to emphasise the dangers of such reckless behaviour. Peak Bengaluru Moment: Failed To Get Uber or Ola, Man ‘Delivers’ Himself to Office Using Porter App (See Pic).

"work from home not from car while driving" pic.twitter.com/QhTDoaw83R — DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru (@DCPTrNorthBCP) February 12, 2025

