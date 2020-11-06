Pune, November 6: In a bizarre incident, an on-duty traffic cop in Pune was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he attempted to stop a vehicle as the miscreant tried to evade fine for not wearing mask. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Reports inform that the incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune when the cop tried to stop the car after he spotted those inside the vehicle without masks.

In a video that went viral, it was seen that the traffic cop hung on the bonnet of a car for about a kilometre in Chinchwadgaon around 6 pm on Thursday. The driver of the car was later arrested as he tried to evade a fine for not wearing a mask. In a video that went viral on social media, the cop was seen hanging on the bonnet of the car. The man, who was driving the car, continued to speed up the vehicle till the time he was forced to stop by several two-wheeler drivers who were chasing the vehicle. Delhi Traffic Policeman Dragged on Car's Bonnet For Few Metres After He Attempted to Stop Vehicle For Traffic Rule Violation, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

WATCH: Pune Cop dragged on bonnet of a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad

#WATCH | Pune: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad after he attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car has been arrested. #Maharashtra (5.11) pic.twitter.com/W8pQb2B4Go — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

According to a report by TOI, the traffic cop named Aba Sawant fractured his right knee in the incident. The suspect identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate was arrested under various IPC sections. Vishwajeet Khule, inspector of the Chinchwad police told TOI saying that Hanuvate has been arrested under section 307 (murder attempt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 333(voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

