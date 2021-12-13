Pune, December 13: Another incident of fraud has come to the light from Pune where a 29-year-old social worker has been duped for Rs 6, 35,000 by a man who falsely promised to supply BSIV vehicles at a subsidised rate from Mumbai.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the fraud victim had made multiple transactions of Rs 6, 35,000 in October 2020. The complainant had overheard a man talking about having contacts at the dockyard in Mumbai during his daily night walks. He approached the man after overhearing him say that he could supply vehicles at a lesser cost. Pune: 4 Arrested for Duping Dentist of Rs 1 Crore by Falsely Offering Job in Mantralaya.

In his complaint, the complainant said that he made one transaction for Rs 2,35,000 to the main accused man’s account, the other one was to another person’s account for Rs 4,00,000. Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 3.5 Crore by Fraudsters on Pretext of Helping in Investment for Cryptocurrency Business.

As per the police, a case under Sections 420, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the fraudster. An investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).