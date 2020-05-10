Pune Municipal Corporation Orders Closure of All Shops in Containment Zones Till May 17, Allows Only Hospitals and Medical Stores to Operate

Police checking vehicles during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, May 10: With the rise in coronavirus cases in Pune aand Mumbai, the Pune Municipal Commissioner on Sunday issue an order restricting the opening of shops in containment zones of Pune from May 11 to May 17. PMC Commissioner Murlidhar Mohol stated that only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open in all the 69 containment zones.

Informing about the latest order, Pune Municipal Commissioner said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued an order to close all shops in containment zones of Pune from 11th to 17th May. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open." Liquor Sale in Navi Mumbai Banned Till Further Orders, Hefty Fines to be Imposed in NMMC Area for Violators.

Here's what new PMC order says:

Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued an order to close all shops in containment zones of Pune from 11th to 17th May. In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open: Pune Municipal Corporation #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Annasaheb B Misal restricted the sale of alcohol in the district amid the coronavirus lockdown. He also briefed about the fines that would be charged from people, if the restrictions are not followed strictly. Stating the condition of the district, Misal said that till now 75 containment zones have been identified in NMMC area, among which APMC market has been rectified as one of the crucial area.

Citing the monsoon ahead, NMMC commissioner said that emergency civic works shall be done keeping the norms in mind, but private construction work have been restricted. Among other things, he spoke was of fines that would be charged if lockdown restrictions are broken.

In the meantime, Maharashtra has become the worst affected state in India, with 20228 positive coronavirus cases and 779 deaths. However, in India, the coronavirus cases rose to 62,939, out of which 2019 died.