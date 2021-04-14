Pune, April 14: Residents across Pune experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in various parts of the city on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. Parts of the city including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Kothrud, Pashan, Aundh, and several other regions received heavy spells of rainfall during the evening hours. Cloudy weather prevailed across parts of the city throughout the day. The unseasonal rain is expected to drop the temperatures by several notches.

Earlier in the day, KS Hosalikar who heads the regional meteorological centre, Mumbai in a tweet mentioned the updates for thunderstorms in several parts of the state. "Nowcast for thunderstorms in next 3,4 hrs has been issued for Nandurbar Dhule, Jalgaon, Pune and Satara", Hosalikar tweeted with an image of cloud cover. In another tweet on April 13, Hosalikar had said. Pune Witnesses Thunderstorms, Light Rains and Cloudy Skies; Shirdi Lashed by Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorms (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet by KS Hosalikar:

Nowcast for thunderstorms in next 3,4 hrs has been issued for Nandurbar Dhule, Jalgaon, Pune and Satara. IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gSlZtVrds1 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 14, 2021

Check Tweets by Puneites:

It's pouring in Pashan, feels like Monsoon. 5-10 minta thamba — Pranaav Jadhav (@pranaavj) April 14, 2021

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Pune would witness light to very light rain on Gudi Padwa (April 13) and the following day. Anupam Kashyapi, weather department head, was quoted by media reports saying that Pune is likely to receive rain on April 13 and 14 due to the trough formed over Madhya Pradesh extending upto south of Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by Punekar news, the official stated that in the wake of the current weather situations, the maximum temperature in Pune during this time will hover between 38 to 40 degree Celsius while the minimum would be 20 degrees Celsius. The official added that the city would also witness a cloudy sky with chances of thundering activity from April 12 onwards.

