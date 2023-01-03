In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly raped by a hotel employee in the early hours of January 1 when she had gone to the hotel after celebrating with friends. According to the reports, the woman and her friends arrived at the hotel at around 3 am. The victim said that she was really drunk and went to a separate room to sleep after some time. After this, an unidentified hotel employee entered her room and took advantage of her condition. At first, the victim said she could not recognise the accused as she was drunk, however, later the employee was arrested after she identified him. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Raped by Flour Mill Owner in Betul; Angry Relatives Set Ablaze Vehicles of Accused Ghaziabad.

Hotel Employee Rapes Woman:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)