Pune: Speeding Car Kills Man on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Over 60 Vehicles Run Over His Body

Pune, February 20: In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old man in Pune lost his life after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the Pune-Mumbai expressway. Reports inform that the man was hit by a speeding car at Baur village near Kamshet area of Pune around 8 pm on Wednesday. The worst thing that happened was that the body of the deceased was run over by over 60 other vehicles. The man’s body remained on the busy Expressway for quite some time and was later collected in pieces after being run over by a number of vehicles. Police said that the body was in such a bad condition that the remains had to be carried in pieces.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. The man was later identified after a document was found in his shirt pocket. Police said that after receiving an emergency call, traffic was halted and the body removed the body parts from the road. As per a detailed investigation, police said that the man, identified as Ashok Magar, was crossing the Pune corridor of the expressway though pedestrians are not allowed on the road. Pune: 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Buses Collide Near Satara on Pune-Bangalore National Highway.

Police said the victim avoided using the overbridge and crossed the busy road where people are not allowed to walk as vehicles ply on high speed. The report states that the man was hit by an unidentified car heading towards Pune from Mumbai following which Magar fell on the road. Soon after, other vehicles heading towards Pune also ran over him. The police said that the vehicles cannot be stopped on the expressway as their vehicles too could get hit by the traffic coming from behind.