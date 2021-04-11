Moga, April 11: Kartar Kaur, a 105-year-old woman from this Punjab town, received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, along with her 80-year-old son and family members.

Seeking to dispel fears, she advised all eligible to get the jab and follow the health protocols to contain the virus. Though Kartar Kaur belongs to Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district, she is currently staying with her son Harpinder Singh here.

She, along with her family, got vaccinated in a camp in ward number three. The camp, organised by former councillor Manjit Singh Mann, saw 188 get vaccinated. At present, Mann's wife Amanpreet Kaur is the councilor of the ward. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: Over 183 Million Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country, Says CDC.

According to the family, Kartar Kaur opted to get the jab on her own will and determination, without any persuasion. She believes the vaccination is mandatory to prevent the disease.

"If you are not eligible to get vaccinated, you must adhere to the health protocols advocated by the government. I felt no discomfort after getting the shot. A healthy person should not fear any kind of health related issues after the vaccination," she said. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 10,15,95,147 People Vaccinated Till 7 AM Today, Says Union Health Ministry.

Praising her high spirits, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans appealed to the people above the age of 45 years to get rid of all apprehensions and get themselves and their families vaccinated.

He said the vaccination is being carried out in the Civil Hospital and all designated health centres in the district. Special camps are also being organised in different localities.

