Chandigarh, May 11: Another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday -- the third explosion in less than a week.

Police have arrested three suspects after the blast that occurred just behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn. Some pamphlets were also recovered from the spot, allegedly thrown by a suspect who has confessed to carrying out all three blasts. Punjab Blast: Bomb Explosion Near Golden Temple in Amritsar, Several Injured (Watch Video).

Low-Intensity Explosion Reported Near Golden Temple

#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into 'galiara', or the pathway around the Golden Temple. Punjab Blast: Several Injured in Bomb Explosion at Heritage Street Near Amritsar’s Golden Temple (Watch Video).

The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).