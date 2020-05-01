Punjab Govt Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States; Here's How to Register at covidhelp.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Police enforcing lockdown | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 1: The Punjab government launched a portal for migrants in the state who are opting to head back to their native provinces. The migrants, whether workers, students or those stranded for other reasons, need to register at covidhelp.punjab.gov.in. The government, in coordination with their state counterparts, will arrange for the commutation. Here's how to register for leaving Punjab amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The migrants who want to leave the state are requested to visit the above-mentioned website - covidhelp.punjab.gov.in. On the landing page, they will find two options to click on - "Registration of people who want to go to their home states from Punjab" and "Registration of people who want to come back to Punjab". Migrant Workers' Travel: Only Buses For Now, Says Centre After States Ask For Special Trains.

Migrants who intend to leave the state must click on the former. The next page will direct them to a list of options. They must select as "Traveller Registration" among other choices. On the next page, the migrants must also enter all their details, including name, home-state, village, phone number and other details.

After submitting the details, the migrants' travel request would be registered with the Punjab government. The portal mentioned above could similarly be used by Punjab citizens stranded in other parts of India. The state would coordinate with the government where they are stranded to facilitate their return.

The migrant crisis erupted after trains and flight services were suspended on March 25, following the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus transmission. The 21-day restrictions were extended for an additional three-week period, ending on May 3. The Punjab government has announced an extension in the curfew-like restrictions till May 17.